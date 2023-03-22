Kofa High alum opens 3rd Annual Grant A Gown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa High School alum Isaac Navarrate opened his 3rd Annual Grant A Gown fundraiser. This is in support of high school seniors who cannot afford their cap and gown for their graduation ceremony.

“We’ve had so much support from the community over the last two years to continue,” said Navarrete. “There’s no reason any student shouldn’t get their own cap and gown. I’m really grateful to continue Grant A Gown because it’s my way to give back while away from home.”

Navarrate, a current student of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, came up with the idea of Grant A Gown when a member of his family couldn't afford a cap and gown for graduation.

Photo Credit: Yuma Union High School District

To date, the Grant A Gown initiative had helped more than 100 students since 2021. Navarrate submits donation letters to local businesses to help as many students as possible. In addition, the average cost of $30-50 per cap and gown.

If students need a cap and gown, then they can fill out the following form here, and Grant A Gown runs on a first come, first serve basis; the sooner they apply, the better.

If you want to donate to Grant A Gown, then you can contact Navarrete at grantagownyuma@gmail.com. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.