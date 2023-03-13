YPD, along with local agencies, to host a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) will host the first Multi-Agency Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser at Famous Dave's.

The event will be on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Joining YPD are the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), the Somerton Police Department (SPD), the San Luis Police Department (SLPD), and other local agenices.

Furthermore, the fundraiser is to continue YPD's efforts in raising money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for the Special Olympics.

According to a press release, YPD and their fellow law enforcement officers will be at the restaurant as "celebrity waiters," and will receive tips for the Special Olympics. YPD also said that your donation is tax deductable.

To learn more about the fundraiser, as well as to learn more about LETR, read the press release below.