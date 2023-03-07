YPD partners with local businesses to combat catalytic converter theft

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has partnered with local businesses to combat the theft of catalytic converters in Yuma.

Accordingly, this is based off House Bill (HB) 2652, where catalytic converter theft unlawful and a class one misdemeanor for a person to buy, sell, advertise, or possess a used catalytic converter.

This has occurred not just in Yuma County, but throughout the entire nation as vehicle catalytic converters are being stolen for the metals contained inside. YPD also said that this has caused problems for people as they spent millions of dollars to have them replaced.

Not only that, catalytic converters do not have serial numbers or any unique markings. This makes it difficult for authorities to prove that the converters were stolen.

Catalytic converter etching

For this reason, YPD and local businesses will offer free catalytic converter etching. This will allow for tracking if catalytic converters were stolen and locate them. That and deter the thief from stealing one.

Here are the businesses participating in the etching:

Express Lube

FTS Automotive & Diesel Center

Accurate Automotive Attention

Big O Tires (both the S. Pacific Avenue location and the S. Frontage Road location)

The etching will be by appointment only. Yuma residents must call one of the locations to set up an appointment. However, motorhomes and vehicles over one ton are not applicable for the program.

If you want to learn more about this, and the top three vehicles affected, then read the press release below: