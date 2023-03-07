Local Shriners chapter receives $3,000 donation

The Shriners raise money for their children’s hospitals across America

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Residents at Westwind RV and Golf Resort pooled together over $3,000 to donate to the local Shriners chapter.

Funds were raised over the month of February at the resort’s Friday dances as well as golf events.

“A lot of people donated back to us, they didn’t take the other half of the 50/50 pot so that was huge for us," Debbie Peterson with Westwind RV said.

“This year we’ll be putting in over 20 thousand dollars to the shrine club and the children’s hospital, including this check," James Fitzpatrick with the local Shriners chapter said.

