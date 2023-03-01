Yuma City Council to discuss Hotel Del Sol

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council is set to discuss several key topics at Wednesday's meeting including the future of transportation.

For many years now we have been talking about the city's plan to make the Hotel Del Sol Transportation Hub.

The Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority will ask for an extension to be able to use the remaining grant money for design and pre-construction costs.

That would allow them to use that money through September 2024.

This project has been years in the making and funded with federal grant monies.

One local man has high hopes for the project.

“If they restored, get the building up and running get it together…its a bus now, I’m actually waiting for my bus right now, it’s a good building , please save the building and keep it," said Yuma resident Miguel Otero.

Other noteworthy topics on the agenda include a grant agreement with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Funds will be used for reducing and eliminating fire hazardous fuels.

This grant requires a 20% in-kind match.

The council will also discuss several local road improvements in the area.