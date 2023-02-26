Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 11:21 AM
Yuma Truck Driving School to host an open house

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Truck Driving School will host an open house event on Tuesday.

Starting from 10:00am to 2:00pm, the driving school wants those who attend to tour the facility and meet the instructors.

Not only that, the schools wants to discuss financing options with their admissions team should the attendees apply.

That and learn about their job placement assistance programs and finally, have their attendees enjoy the complimentary snacks and beverages.

To register for the open house, you can RSVP by calling 866-315-0646. You can also visit the school's website here to learn more information.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Adelmi Ruiz

Adelmi joined KYMA in 2022. Send your story ideas and more to Adelmi at: adelmi.ysita@kecytv.com

