AdvoKate dance challenge brings pediatric cancer awareness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Take part in a dance challenge to help bring awareness to pediatric cancer.

The AdvoKate February dance challenge is hoping to gather at least 500 videos to donate $1,000 to "Dancers Against Cancer."

Here is what you would do, first create a short video to the chorus of "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" by Whitney Houston.

Then post it on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok and tag #AdvoKate

The money will go to Phoenix Children's Hospital where most of Yuma's kids like Kate Campa go when they have cancer.

The deadline to enter is next Tuesday, February 28 right before midnight.