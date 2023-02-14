Two students in the YUHSD named finalists for 2023 Flinn Scholarship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Flinn Foundation has selected Cibola High School senior Kaylee Woods and San Luis High School senior Efren Figueroa as finalists for the Flinn Scholarship.

“Being chosen as a finalist for the Flinn Scholarship has been such an honor,” Woods said.

“It is gratifying to know that my accomplishments are on par with my peers who live in bigger cities and it feels great to have my hard work recognized. Being a finalist is also nerve-racking, knowing the effect that winning the scholarship could have on my future.”

In order to participate in the scholarship, applicants must attain a 3.5 GPA, rank in the top 5% of their graduating class, and participate and demonstrate leadership in their extracurricular activities.

On the other hand, Figueroa is the first finalist at SLHS in nearly a decade.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I hope I can represent this community,” Figueroa said.

The finalists will interview with a five-person selection committee on March 22 and 23. From there, they will select 20 students as the Flinn Scholar.