Yuma County
State not offering plea deal in I-8 murder case

KYMA

36-year-old Jose Gallardo is accused of killing his teenage son on I-8 outside Dateland in December

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The case of the man accused of killing his teenage son on Interstate 8 in December outside of Dateland could go to trial.

36-year-old Jose Adan Gallardo is facing ten felonies, including first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Mario Nez.

Tuesday morning in court, his lawyer said the state has not offered any plea deal and asked to move forward with a trial-setting conference on March 7.

Gallardo has pleaded not guilty to his charges but he has the ability to change his plea at March’s hearing.

He continues to be held in the Yuma County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

Adam Klepp

