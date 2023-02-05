Early Sunday morning crash results in one death

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a report of a car crash on Sunday.

YCSO also said that the crash occurred at approximately 4:38am and in the area near Highway 95 and Mile Marker 7.

When the deputies arrived, they discovered that a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and a silver 2018 Honda Civic were involved in the crash.

The Santa Fe was traveling southbound when it veered into the northbound lane and crashed into the Civic.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Civic, 34-year-old Joshua Bingham of Yuma, sustained fatal injuries and died on scene. YCSO later made notifications to the next of kin.

Meanwhile the driver and passenger of the Santa Fe sustained serious injuries, and paramedics transported them to the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

So far, the case remains ongoing, and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, then call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.