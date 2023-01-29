Skip to Content
Yuma County
today at 10:00 AM
Published 10:37 AM

Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near S. Walnut Ave and E. 22nd St.

YPD also said that this occurred at approximately 6:36am on Sunday.

When the officers arrived, they found multiple casings and a house damaged by the bullets. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries.

Soon after, YPD took a 16-year-old man into custody.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, the call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Should your information lead to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

