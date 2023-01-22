Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes

Westwind RV Resort hosts first-ever antique car event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Westwind RV & Golf Resort hosted the weekend-long event dubbed, "Cool January Nights."

Car enthusiasts gathered in the parking lot of the resort Sunday to spectate cars first manufactured in the 1960's and '70s.

Not only that, judges originated from around the Yuma area.

Overall, a Ford 29 Pickup won the event's first-ever Arizona Sunshine's Best award.

On the other hand, a Pink 1940 Ford Business Cope won the Celebrities' Choice.