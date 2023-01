Justin Chandor performs in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Professional Elvis impersonator Justin Chandor, who has been endorsed by Graceland performed as Elvis at West Wind RV Resort on Saturday night

All admissions were $30 and the event lasted between 7-9 pm.

The event quickly sold out. West Wind RV Resort will be hosting its Classic Car show Sunday between 10AM-3PM.