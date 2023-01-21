Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Westwind RV & Golf Resort is inviting the public to events they’re holding this weekend.

As a matter of fact, they are having their Ultimate Elvis performance on Saturday; someone will dress up and perform as the King of Rock & Roll.

Then on Sunday, at 10:00am, they are having a classic car show.

You can also attend both events for one low price.

“This month, we have our cool January night celebration. Saturday is our Elvis show and Sunday is our car show; both are free to the public. Come out and have a great time," said Rusty Knapp, Westwind RV & Golf Resort Coordinator.

As a bonus, our very own Melissa Zaremba will be a celebrity judge in Sunday's car show, so come on out and say hello to her there.