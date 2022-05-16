A dog’s breath says a lot about their health ￼

News 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba looks more into what your dog’s breath could really mean.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dog breath can be an annoyance to pet owners but it could be a bigger sign of your dog’s health.

Does your dog love giving you kisses but do you find the smell at times unbearable? It could be a bigger issue than you may think.

“People should pay attention to their dog’s breath because the mouth is the entry waypoint to the rest of the body bad teeth and bad dental health could lead to other systemic issues,” President-Elect of the World Veterinary Association Dr. John de Jong.

But why does the health of your dog's teeth matter?

“They can start to develop dental decay they can get tartar and plaque build-up on the teeth, they can get gingivitis which is inflammation to the gums, they could get a loosening of their teeth,” said Dr. Jong.

Bad teeth could cause other major health issues to your pet.

“Tumors could develop in the mouth and all those problems could then lead to secondarily stomach problems with either the liver, the kidneys or even the heart,” said Dr. Jong.

Like people dogs need their teeth cleaned too so it’s important to clean your dog’s teeth often.

Brushing a dog’s teeth can be difficult but trying other methods could make it easier.

“Introducing a dog to a dog toothpaste, not a people toothpaste but a dog toothpaste that is flavored with a beef or poultry taste as a treat and then eventually putting it on a toothbrush,” said Dr. Jong.

Dr John De Jong says a dog’s dental health is one of the most overlooked but most overdiagnosed problems in dogs.

So it’s important for owners to take their dogs' breath more seriously.

It's recommended owners brush their dogs' teeth at least once or twice a week and do regular check-ups with their local vet all to keep your family's best friend healthy.