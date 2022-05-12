A Yuma church wishes to thank our first responders in person

The Christ Lutheran Church will host a First Responder Appreciation Barbecue on May 14

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Pastor Vince Harman and his flock wanted to find a way to thank those few men and women who keep our community safe. The Christ Lutheran Church in conjunction with the Yuma Lutheran School decided to invite them to a special event.

But, Pastor Harman says that this event isn't only for those willing to get in harm's way to help a total stranger. It's for each hero's support system, their families, and those holding down the fort when they're out and about.

On Saturday, May 14, the church will host a First Responder Appreciation Barbecue at its location on Engler Avenue just South of 24th Street. The barbecue will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and go on until 8:00 p.m.

The event will feature inflatables for children as well as entertainment.