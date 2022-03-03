Yuma Click & Fix App is coming to Yuma

News 11 reporter Melissa Zaremba has details on how you can make a difference in our community with the click of a button

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The city of Yuma is getting ready to launch a new app to allow locals to communicate with the city more efficiently.

Communication is key but being able to have instant interaction at our fingertips makes things much easier.

It's why the city of Yuma is launching the Yuma Click & Fix app to increase community engagement.

“It’s a way for residents to communicate with the city and really submit non-emergency issues so if you saw a pothole, or a broken stop sign, or a street light that was out, or graffiti at a park, it’s just a really great way to communicate or contact the city,” said Deputy City Administrator Jennifer Reichelt.

The app is quick and easy for residents to upload images or share details to start change within the community.

“Once you submit it you have constant contact with the city, throughout the life of that request or issue, you know what’s going on, so you know who's been assigned to look into it, you know what’s happening, and so you have as a user have constant communication with the city until the case is closed,” said Reichelt.

The Yuma Click & Fix app will be available to download through the app store next week and is set to launch on March 9, but locals can still access the platform on the city's website.