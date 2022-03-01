Local resort using guest talent to help veterans

The Sun Vista RV Resort held its annual concert and the proceeds all went to veterans in need

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Shiela Reisch has been a part of the Sun Vista RV Resort's concert series for years. But, 6-years ago they decided to use the resort's most popular event to help local veterans.

So, each year the resort presents the Arizona Community Foundation's Veteran Fund with a check, and each year that check gets bigger and bigger.

To date, the resort has donated more than $13,000 to the Veteran Fund. In turn, the Veteran Fund uses the money to provide local veterans with a no-interest loan for emergency needs.

Their needs can range from prescription drug needs, unexpected repairs to their home or vehicle, and paying a utility bill.

The Veteran Fund is just one group attached to the Arizona Community Foundation which helps those looking to help, with the people that need help.