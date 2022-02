Heavy smoke covered the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A fire near Avenue A and 40th Street was reported Sunday afternoon, just behind the Border Patrol Annex, on the dirt road.

Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) reported to the scene. It started around 3 p.m., but there is currently no information on how the fire started.

We have reached out to RMFD and are waiting to hear back.