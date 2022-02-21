Yuma mulch fire fully contained

RMFD continue working around the clock - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A Yuma fire burning since Sunday afternoon will likely take several days to put out.

The fire is near Avenue A and 40th Street at Blue Sky Recycling, just behind the Border Patrol Annex.

It has been burning for more than 24 hours and the Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) has been working around the clock to put it out.

"It’s just time-consuming due to the amount of material in one spot where they’re going to have to go in there and use a [bull]dozer to flatten it out and add water to it to be able to extinguish it. It’s a hundred percent contained at this time, but to be totally extinguished about two or three days," says Asst. Chief Reynaldo Rivera.

Palm trees and several piles of mulch burning, with no immediate end in sight.

"Approximately eight acres of mulch has ignited. At this time, we have crews on scene assisting the owners of the property with extinguishing the fire," explains Asst. Chief Rivera.

Asst. Chief Rivera says the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is monitoring the air quality condition to alert residents if there are any changes.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is still under investigation.

In the meantime, RMFD says it is best to stay clear of the area and even stay indoors, especially if you have respiratory issues.

While speaking with the owner of Blue Sky Recycling earlier, he said he's working with the fire department to put this fire out as quickly as possible.

