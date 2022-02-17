Goodwill is looking for ‘good’ people with ‘will’ power

The nonprofit is hosting a hiring spree at all of its retail stores including the one in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's easily said that you can find almost anything at a Goodwill retail store. The organization takes in donations and in turn sales them in its stores.

Those sales translate into programs that give job seekers the tools they need to land their next job. So, the nonprofit is now looking to fill their ranks and is doing what they do best, holding a job fair.

In the job fair game, Goodwill is in the pros so they went with a hiring spree. Across its entire network of retail stores hiring sprees will be held on Friday, February 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Goodwill representatives will be on hand to meet with potential employees, set up on-the-spot interviews, and if impressed, hire people right then and there.

So, before you head down to your local Goodwill retail store Senior Director of Marketing Courtney Nelson says take a page out of the Goodwill job fair playbook.

Dress to impress

Craft your resume to match Goodwill's goals

Take plenty of copies

Get plenty of rest and think positive

The Yuma Goodwill retail store is located on 8th Avenue and 32nd Street.