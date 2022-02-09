Yuma cemetery to expand with new gardens

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma cemetery has expanded to add new features more will be provided for local families.

A garden for families of all faiths has been added and another cremation garden will be made in early 2022.

These are two new projects made for the cemetery in over 20 years.

“Since we began serving our community about 90 years ago, our mission to provide compassionate care to the families we are honored to serve has never wavered,” explained Matthew Burgess, a Family Service Manager.

The expansion is planned for a more ambient environment and to provide amenities for locals.

“The additional gardens in our beautiful park will ensure that we will continue to serve our community for many more decades, offering unparalleled service and a final resting place that meets the needs of every client family’s wishes for their loved one," said Burgess.