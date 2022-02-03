The City of Somerton is inviting all pet-lovers to its annual Petpalooza

The annual event brings pet-lovers, pet-owners and pets together for a fun-filled day

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - No one likes to be cooped up all day and as much as people need to get out and stretch their legs, their furry family members need it even more.

That's why the City of Somerton is hosting its annual Petpalooza. The event invites the community together to celebrate our pets and maybe even learn a thing or two about keeping them healthy.

The Petpalooza kicks off with a 5k walk and jumps into a series of games. Animal care experts will be onsite to provide participants with educational information and even offer vaccinations (at a cost).

Now, for the most part, the event is free to the public and all pet owners are encouraged to attend. The event will be held on Saturday, February 5, starting at 8 a.m. (MST)/7 a.m. (PST) at Council Park located off of Carlisle Avenue and Jefferson Street in Somerton.