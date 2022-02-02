State government invests in community colleges to prepare students for jobs of the future

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with Governor Doug Ducey and AWC President Dr. Corr about Arizona labor needs

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - As many companies look for qualified candidates to fill open jobs, Arizona’s governor and community colleges are working together to properly educate students, who will soon be entering that workforce.

AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr met with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey about the importance of workforce development training at community colleges.

As the state looks to fill gaps in the economy and set students on the path for a successful career.

Arizona has seen immense population and economic growth, as on a media call Governor Ducey said there are over 3 million total jobs in the state, most ever in history.

He says making sure the state continues to train its citizens for the jobs of the future is a top priority.

“We’re going to continue to take action to connect government, academia, and industry to enhance our workforce,” Ducey said.

One of those actions is allocating $30 million from this year’s state budget to a program called "employer-driven training".

Which connects top state employers with Arizona's 10 community colleges, to build curriculums that give students the skills needed to fill those unfilled jobs.

AWC President Dr. Corr says it’s a big investment that will have a direct impact on their students.

“We want to make sure one of those workforce accelerators come to Yuma, specifically to support our advanced manufacturing programming that we already have going on,” Corr said.

Corr also says there is an abundance of opportunity in Yuma when it comes to jobs in law enforcement, as another $7 million was given to the college to build a training academy.

“Cadets come throughout the region, and they receive their training right here in Yuma, when the new center is built it will be right on our campus,” Corr said.

Corr also adds that this training facility provides candidates ready to enter the workforce at no cost to local law enforcement agencies.

Corr encourages any high school seniors who are unsure about their next steps to first and foremost fill out their FAFSA application.

But then to take a visit to AWC to hear about their programs that could fit their interests.