Motorcycle crash on 4th Ave and 32nd St

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with pick up truck

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is dead after a crash on 4th Ave and 32nd St Saturday evening. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m.

The initial investigation revealed a 29-year-old male, riding a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was heading west on 32nd St. When he turned north on 4th Ave, he collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. The driver of the truck is a 65-year-old male. The truck was heading south on 4th Ave to turn east on 32nd St.

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. YPD says alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this collision. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.