Hospital stays can be too much to bear

One local club is looking to put our young patients at ease, one hug-at-a-time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Years ago Richard Craig visited his granddaughter at the Pediatrics Unit at the hospital. Visiting the hospital can be an unsettling experience especially for a child.

During his visit the attending nurse apologized to Craig, telling him that the hospital had run out of teddy bears. In his confusion, he asked the nurse about the teddy bears.

According to the nurse, the hospital received donations of stuffed animals but sadly there just wasn't enough to go around.

Craig a member of the Foothill Cruisers addressed the issue with the club's council. From that point on the Foothills Cruiser's Teddy Bear, Car Show was born.

The recipe is simple, you put the love of cars with people's need to help children in need. Six years later the Foothills Cruisers continue to ask the public for new or slightly used stuffed animals.

On February 5, the Foothills Cruisers will host its annual Teddy Bear Car Show at the Yuma Market Place (Avenue 4E, south of 32nd Street) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Now, the event is free to the public, although they'll gladly accept any stuffed animal donation. For those looking to register their vehicles, registration is $20.