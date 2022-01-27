Education first: Yuma’s East County to build two elementary schools

The growth is calling for the construction of two new schools

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's no secret that East Yuma County is growing, and with it comes a demand for services. To meet those demands, the city of Somerton is set to build two additional elementary schools.

One of the schools will be located in the east end of the City of San Luis and the other will be located adjacent to the new Somerton High School.

Now, the design is already in place and the locations have been chosen but there's a question of what the schools will be named.

That decision has been left up to the people that will be attending those schools, the students. Students will nominate names, mascots, and even school colors.

Those nominations will go to the Somerton School District Board and a list will be created and sent out to the public for a vote.

Somerton Assistant Superintendent, Kim Seh, says this approach will give the students ownership of the school and instill pride in them and the community.

When asked which schools were in the running, the Assistant Superintendent was tight-lipped and wouldn't reveal even a clue.

Seh says the region's growth is amazing, pointing out that both the City of San Luis and the City of Somerton are slated to get more sub-divisions in the months to come.