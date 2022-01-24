Missing woman last seen on Catalina and 4th Avenue

Family looking for woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The family of a missing woman passed out flyers regarding Rebecca Rodarte.

The Yuma Police Department is currently looking for Rodarte, who suffers from seizures.

On Thursday, Rodarte asked California Highway Patrol for medical needs and was then taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center where she walked away after refusing treatment.

She was possibly last seen on Catalina and 4th Avenue.

If anyone has any information then please contact (928) 581-0288

or Winterhaven Sheriff's Department at (760) 572-0229