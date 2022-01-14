If knowledge is power, this class will give you a power boost

More and more people are set on educating themselves about their government and how its run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Politics is a hot-button issue and is at the top of conversations at most gatherings. And, that's exactly why more and more people are taking government classes to fight with facts.

So, before you hit the forums, educators recommend you look into what laws are in place and just how they came to be. Here locally, Yuma is fortunate to have the Freedom Library, shelves, and shelves of endless knowledge waiting for those looking to understand where we came from and where we're going.

The Freedom Library offers two courses, one on the United States Constitution and one on Economics. Founder Howard Blitz says that you can find the answer to almost anything in these two subjects

On January 18, the U.S. Constitution class begins, two days later on January 20, the Economic Class begins. The 12-week course will give participants the ins and outs that are our government.

After the course is complete participants will be eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education. If you're interested the Freedom Library is located at 2035 S. Arizona Avenue.

On January 26, the Freedom Library will celebrate its 26th Birthday and will host an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For information, you can call the library at 928-246-2327