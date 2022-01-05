The public is invited to catch an event with a picturesque backdrop

Fisher's Landing Resort is hosting its 4th Annual Hot Rides On the River Car Show on January 15

MARTINEZ LAKE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It symbolizes everything that is the Desert Southwest and on January 15, the Colorado River will play backdrop to the 2022 Hot Rides on the River Car Show.

The Fisher's Landing Resort offers services to both full-time and vacationing river-lovers.

The resort is ideal for people that wish to wake up with nature at their doorstep.

According to Charlie Bush and Scott Anderson, the annual car show brings auto-enthusiasts from all corners of North America. Vehicles range from hot rods, classics, modern muscle as well as a variety of other classes.

Bush says that this year they'll have a 'Desert Beast' class that will feature off-road vehicles, unlike anything the Desert Southwest has ever seen.

The Hot Rides on the River Car Show will go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (registration set for 6:30 a.m.) The Fisher's Landing Resort is located on the shores of Martinez Lake.

Martinez Lake is located just north of Yuma Proving Ground's big guns on Highway 95.