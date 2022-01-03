High number of migrant crossings impacting locals

One local who has lived by the wall for 9 years says the current situation is the worst he has seen

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Border Patrol tells us apprehensions on average remain extremely high since October.

They say agents are dealing with an over 2,000% increase in border encounters so far this fiscal year.

And that surge is impacting locals, especially those who live along the road next to the border.

Dennis Cook has lived on Levee road for nine years.

He says the current flow of immigrants is the worst he’s ever seen, and that it's impacting his own safety. Cook claims he has even been shot at from Mexico.

“We got people marching down the road to town, the only thing civilians can do is call border patrol," Cook said. "And right now border patrol is so busy, they say we don’t have any agents in the field doing what they have to do.”

Cook has even started his own website, documenting what is happening in his own backyard.