Electric Light Parade winners announced

Successful parade brings huge crowds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The annual Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade was a big success in 2021 with over 40,000 people viewing the holiday celebration.

"We are proud to have brought back the incredible annual tradition of the Dorthy Young Memorial Light Parade after a year's absence," stated Marcus O. Carney, Visit Yuma's Executive Director.

Over 70 entries made it to the parade this year and were seen on December 11.

"It was clear the community was ready to celebrate their favorite annual Yuma holiday tradition by putting together incredible floats, performances, and showing up en masse to the parade. This fantastic community event happens through the cooperative work of many community members and should be proud of how well the parade turned out. We are proud of the winners and all the hard work their groups put into the parade." he continued.

The following list states the winners and their categories:

Best Vehicle:

Mary Jane Allen Award for Best Depiction of Parade Theme:

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona, Troop #435



Best Float:

RDO Equipment



Best Vehicle:

Solo Riders Car Club



Best Walking/ Performing:

Gadsden Folkloric Group



Dorothy Young Memorial Trophy Best Performing Band:

San Luis High School Marching Band