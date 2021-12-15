Karina Jones with the United Way says “when you look good, you feel good”

The United Way of Yuma County visited local schools and donated coats to children in need

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - You've heard News 11's Rob Fram talk about our temps dropping and you probably already pulled out that coat. But, for some, a coat is a luxury and not a necessity.

The thought of a child in the cold is unfortunate, but, all too real. A reality that local teachers see each winter. So, they did something about it.

Each year the United Way of Yuma County holds a campaign to collect school supplies for underprivileged children. During its last drive, the United Way conducted a survey and asked teachers "what besides school supplies do students need?"

One of those items was coats, so the United Way began a coat drive to meet that need.

On Wednesday, December 15th, the United Way of Yuma County and members from area businesses came together to deliver coats to children in need.

They visited schools that were listed as being in a high-poverty area. One company in attendance was Shaw Industries and according to the companies representative Elvia Bustamante, the company donated over 100 coats.

Bustamante says that Shaw Industries is devoted to its community and looks for any opportunity to help. Karina Jones the Executive Director for the United Way of Yuma County says that these coats will do more than keep children cold but help with their self-esteem because "when you look good, you feel good" that's according to Jones.

Now, if you want to help our local children keep warm, all you have to do is donate a new jacket or coat to the United Way. They're located at 180 West 1st Street (inside the old city hall building).