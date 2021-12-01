Local nonprofit receives outpouring of support from Yuma community

Sunrise Optimist Club raises thousands for families battling pediatric cancer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The old saying "it takes a village to raise a child" is truer now than it ever was. It's even more so relevant when a child is ill.

Thankfully, there are groups like Sunrise Optimist who recently held a fundraiser to help the AdvoKate Foundation. The annual bowling event draws large crowds, and each year a nonprofit is chosen to receive the funds.

During a check presentation on Wednesday, Sunrise Optimist members presented a check totaling more than $10,000 to Lili Campa with the AdvoKate Foundation.

The funds will go to help families battling pediatric cancer and can be used for medical costs, travel and lodging. Lili Campa with the AdvoKate Foundation says that Yuma County's generosity and support are unmatched.