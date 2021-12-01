Fore!!! Yuma County Chamber needs golfers (good or bad)

Annual golf tournament is desperate need of teams and deadline is quickly approaching

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's tee time, but in this case, there are no crumpets. The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Annual Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament.

But, before they can tee-off they need teams and according to Executive Director, Kimberly Kahl sign-ups are in the sand trap.

The deadline for the golf tournament is on Friday, December 3rd at noon. Those interested have to register online, the chamber will not be taking registrations on the day of the event.

Now, the cost for chamber members is $440 for a four-person team. Nonmembers will pay $500 for a four-person team.

The tournament is set for Saturday, December 11th at the Desert Hills Golf Course. There will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start followed by lunch at the Patio Restaurant.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will go to aid the chamber of commerce in its mission to advocate for local businesses.