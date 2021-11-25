Yuma Police officers respond to ATV rollover resulting in one death

One transported to medical center

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On the night of November 24, Yuma Police officers responded to an accident on Avenue 9E and 40th Street.

At approximately 7:37 p.m., a call was sent out from a 19-year-old woman who was riding an ATV with her 54-year-old mother.

The ATV flipped and landed on both of them, then a search was underway with the help of Yuma County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, and the Department of Public Safety.

About three hours later, the ATV was located on S. Mississippi Avenue, where the 19-year-old woman was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Her mother was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Authorities say alcohol does not appear to be involved.

If anyone has any information about this case then the Yuma Police Department can be contacted at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.