Making A Difference: A special gift from a very special group

The Fraternal Order of Eagles and its Auxiliary have announced a generous donation to area charities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Fortuna Foothills has long since been the Desert Southwest's diamond in the rough, not because of any particular attraction. But, it's a mixture of our year-round residents and our winter visitors.

This desert oasis in our east county has some of the community's most giving and loving individuals. "People helping people" that the motto of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and its Auxiliary.

Each and every one of its members lives by that motto. It's ingrained into their very being, a sense of compassion rarely seen. Through the last six months, the groups have been fundraising, in an effort to help local charities through the holiday season, which can be demanding.

During a recent meeting, the groups presented area nonprofits with checks totaling $16,000. Included in that donation were groups like the Crossroads Mission, Hospice of Yuma, Right-Turn for Veterans, the Yuma Cancer Resource Center, the Yuma Community Food Bank, Safe House, the American Cancer Society, CanineOPS, and the Veteran Thrift Store.

Proceeds from the donation came from fundraising events, the use of their hall, and through the generosity of its members.

For more information on Fraternal Order Of Eagles Foothills #4538, visit the aery's Facebook page.