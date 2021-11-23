Update: Hit and run collision on 32nd St

Older man involved with collission flown to hospital

YUMA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, November 4, Yuma Police officers responded to an injury collision on 32nd Street at Avenue 3E, where a 35-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

A small SUV hit the rear end of a Toyota Tundra on 32nd Street, causing the Toyota to swerve and collide with a Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan, a 35-year-old woman, was transported to the Medical Center while the 86-year-old man was later flown to a Phoenix hospital.

The man was identified as Burle Sargent and has since succumbed to his critical injuries.

The driver of the small SUV has fled the scene and is still being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.