$10.6 million grant approved for Hotel Del Sol renovation

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Senator Mark Kelly about the improvements coming to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A new transportation hub, coming to downtown Yuma. Hotel Del Sol renovations will soon begin thanks to federal money from a Department of Transportation grant.

Secretary Pete Buttigieg told me not all requests for money were accepted, but Yuma made the cut.

“The winning applications were the ones that really demonstrated how they would improve quality of life, and improve safety," Buttigieg said.

Yuma's grant is for $10.6 million. Competition for grants was high this year. The City reveals over $10 billion in projects were requested to be approved, with only $1 billion available for grants.

Senator Mark Kelly says this is a great way for the people of Yuma to see physical improvements to their community.

"They’ll see their tax dollars at work in a really positive way,” Kelly said.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants come as President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill is signed into law.

This allows Buttigieg's department to approve more funding requests going forward, so he can continue to help Yuma and the state as a whole.

“We feel the pressure, but it’s healthy pressure, to want to deliver with these resources,” Buttigieg shared.

Ultimately, Senator Mark Kelly says it’s the latest infrastructure addition to our area that will pay dividends.

“Big, big, win for Yuma," Kelly expressed. "Rail transportation, buses, and pedestrians, all in a historic building downtown, it’s just great for the community.”

The designs are for renovating the Hotel del Sol are finalized. Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls says it’s just a matter of time before those funds come in and construction can begin.