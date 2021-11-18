Knowing is half the battle, a local group is aimed at educating the public about pediatric cancer

AdvoKate Foundation is inviting the community to a special event on November 22, 2021

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you call Yuma County home, then you know the Campa Family. For four years the Yuma community prayed alongside the Campa's as their daughter Kate fought vigorously against cancer.

It's been just over a year since Yuma lost an incredible young lady. But, her memory lives on and her family continues to fight for other children battling pediatric cancer.

In memory of such an incredible Yuman, the AdvoKate Foundation was created. The foundation's mission is to support families and educate the public about pediatric cancer.

On Monday, November 22, 2021, AdvoKate is hosting its first-ever Hope Walk at Smucker Park. The free event is set to start at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Lily Campa, Kate's mother and director for AdvoKate says November 22nd is International Ewing Sarcoma Day and the date in itself is special because Ewing Sarcoma has been linked to bother the 11th and 22nd chromosomes.

The walk will feature information stations with information on pediatric cancers in the Yuma region. The entire Yuma community is invited to attend and show their support.