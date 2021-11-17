In memory of Josefina Yepez, the family continues her legacy

After losing their mother, the Yepez family wanted to do something in her memory

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The story behind the Josefina Yepez Cancer Foundation is an all too familiar story. Josefina battled against cancer and throughout her fight, her family was there to support and encourage her.

Her son, Jose Yepez spoke about having to drive his mother to Tucson for chemo-therapy. He said that support for cancer patients was limited.

For cancer patients, frequent trips to facilities outside of their communities can be draining, physically, emotionally, and financially. After laying their mother to rest, the Yepez family decided they were going to do something to help other families.

At that moment the Josefina Yepez Cancer Foundation was created and so was its biggest fundraiser the Josefina Yepez Cancer Walkathon. In the beginning, no more than 50-people signed up to walk from Gadsden to the City of Somerton.

Fifteen years later, the walk draws a crowd ranging between 300 and 400 people. Funds from the event go directly to help the foundation's mission to help cancer patients with travel costs.

On November 27th, the walk will start at the Regional Center for Border Health Clinic in Somerton and head east along Highway 95 to the Cocopah Casino and then back. Registration is $15 and the first 200-walkers will get a T-shirt.