A local fundraiser may have more than meets the eye

The Southwest Association for Family and Community Education will host its annual Community Bazaar on November 20th

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a time where gift-giving has been diluted to handing out gift cards. There are still a few true diehards willing to scour the earth looking for that special relic.

Those willing to take on the challenge to present a gift worthy of the recipient's appreciation will enjoy the Southwest Association for Family and Community Education's annual Community Bazaar.

The Community Bazaar promises to have something for everyone. For those looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, there will be woodcarvers, painters, sculptures, and many other artists on hand.

Now, for those that fancy a sweet treat there will be bakers and culinary artists on hand selling treats made from scratch. The bazaar will take place Saturday, November 20th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center.

This event is the FCE's biggest fundraiser. Proceeds from the bazaar will go towards the nonprofits scholarship program which helkps local college bound students reach their full potential.