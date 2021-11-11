Sunrise Optimists rally support for childhood cancer awareness

Bowling tournament to raise funds for AdvoKATE

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Our community has rallied behind Team Kate in the past, now the mother of that group's namesake has started a new venture, and this weekend you can help her out.

Team Kate supported Yuma teen, Kate Campa. Kate lost her battle with cancer, but her mother has started "AdvoKate" to continue to raise awareness of childhood cancer.

This Saturday afternoon at one, the Sunrise Optimist Club will hold a big fundraiser at Inca Lanes to raise money for AdvoKate. There will be prizes, and lots of fun. 100% of the proceeds will go to the non-profit to continue its good work.

It only costs $30 for a team of four or five, including shoes. For more information call Howard Blitz at (928) 246-2327.