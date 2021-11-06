First Christian Church hosting Fall Craft & Vendor Bazaar

Free, raffle prizes, opportunity to support local businesses

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With fall officially here, First Christian Church invites the community to get some early Christmas shopping done while also supporting local artisans.

The Bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 3261 S Ave. 6 E with both indoor and outdoor shopping options.

Grumpa's Homemade Crosses artwork

"Looking for a special, personal, handmade gift," small business owner Jerome Muldrow asked. "I'll make a custom piece for you as personalized as I can."

Muldrow and his wife own and operate Grumpa's Homemade Crosses all by themselves. Community events such as these provide opportunities for artists like them to make a living.

"Last night we were at First Friday's Event downtown at the Red Moon Ale House," Muldrow said. "Today, we have a chance to share our artwork with a different part of Yuma."

Event planners shared that it's free to enter. They add that prizes will also be raffled off every hour.