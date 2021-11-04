Alzheimer’s takes away the very essence of a person

Alzheimer's disease destroys lives and has no survivors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locked away inside each of our minds is the very essence that makes each person unique. Imagine taking away each one of those precious memories and even forgetting who you are.

It's a harsh reality that millions of families watch as a loved one fades away. According to the Centers for Disease control to date, 5.8 million Americans have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The CDC projects that number to triple in the next 40-years.

But, people around the world are refusing to lets this debilitating disease takes its toll on the future. Events like the Alzheimer's Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's raise awareness about the disease and funds to help with clinical research.

The Alzheimer's Association is taking registrations for its upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Check-in for the event is scheduled for 8 a.m. with a ceremony starting at 9 a.m. and the walk to follow thereafter.