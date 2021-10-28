Family of young hit and run victim continues search for justice

The driver who killed Alan Cunningham remains at large - FOX 9's Adam Klepp speaks with his mother about her family's search for the person responsible

Alan and family - Courtesy of Cecilia Rodriguez

YUMA (KECY-TV, KYMA-TV) - A local mother is still mourning the loss of her son, Alan Cunningham, killed in May in a hit and run.

Just starting his young life, Alan was hit by a car on 32nd street and died on scene. He was just 18 years old.

Alan’s Mom Cecilia Rodriguez remembers her son as one of a kind.

“There’s no one in the world like Alan. He just brought joy to everyone. The whole room, when he walked in, it lit up. There's just so many good things to say about him.” Rodriguez said.

Cecilia says this roadside memorial has been up for about 3 months and was built by Alan’s grandparents.

She says while it’s hard to come and visit, she tries to as much as she can, and when she does, she plays his favorite music.

“He loved music. Anytime he would have a bad day, or I would have a bad day, we would just play music, and it would make everything a lot better," Rodriguez said. "So I come here to play music for him.”

Alan Cunningham

The Yuma Police Department is still looking for who is responsible. According to Sgt. Lori Franklin the department has looked into all leads, and will investigate anything new that comes in.

Officers believe the car involved was a 2011-2013 silver Chrysler 200 based on car parts found at the scene.

Cecilia says she will never have full closure, but that she and her family won’t have peace until they find that driver.

“Come forward soon, bring us that peace sooner than later," Rodriguez said. "We need to know, we just really want to beg that person, let us know, let us know something.”

The family has also pooled together $10,000 as a reward for the person who provides information that leads to an arrest.