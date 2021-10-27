The Freedom Library hosts children’s book author

Author Melissa Sitts book "Lily learns an important lesson" relates to present day youth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Freedom Library is the diamond in the rough in the Desert Southwest. The library is more than just books, it's part of the community. Howard Blitz the founder and director of the Freedom Library has made it his calling to educate everyone.

The library is open to the public and if you've ever wondered about anything the foundation of the country or how the economy works then I suggest you head down to Arizona Avenue.

So, it's fitting that this weekend the library hosts an event to give kids an opportunity to have fun, but, also to learn. The library will host children's book author Melissa Sitts.

Sitts has been writing children's books for years and on Saturday, October 30, 2021, she will be reading "Lily learns an important lesson". The story centers around Lily a young girl who receives a pet dog as a present and later receives a tablet, you can guess where her attention went.

Sitts says that her book relates to children of today, who are losing sight of what's important in lieu of using electronic devices. The reading starts at noon and will feature a costume contest and candy.

The Freedom Library is located at 2035 S. Arizona Avenue.