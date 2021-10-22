Yuma’s favorite pumpkin patch is open for business

Champion Church's annual family pumpkin patch opens on Friday, October 22nd

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's become one of the Desert Southwest's most anticipated family events. And, each year the Yuma's Champion Church aims to please both children and children at heart.

Not far from the hustle and bustle of the city limits is the Champion Church (3625 s. Avenue 5E) known throughout the region for its energetic sermons and its entertainment. The church holds several public events, including plays, but, the event that has people saving the date for is its annual family pumpkin patch.

Just south from the church's main hall is a giant pumpkin and its mouth is the entrance to a family event, unlike anything you've experienced.

The church features live entertainment, games, and carnival rides. As well as food, and each year they try to sell something unique deep-fried Oreos.

Throughout the pumpkin, patch displays are set up perfect for a photo-op, Admission is just $5, and children 3 and under are free.

Now, families are sure to leave the pumpkin patch with some great memories and as always the pumpkins are also for sale.