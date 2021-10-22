Lane restrictions on US 95 in Yuma scheduled Oct. 27

Drivers are warned of expected delays

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions will take place on US 95 in Yuma on Wednesday, October 27 from 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Crews are scheduled for maintenance work repairing the pavement on the highway.

US 95 will be reduced to a single lane while flaggers will direct motorists and a 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

Delays are also expected to take place.