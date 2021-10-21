Skip to Content
Somerton Cocopah Fire Department awarded grant from AZ Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

Plans to use funds for purchasing tools for rescue operations

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recently awarded the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) a $1,896 grant.

Fire Chief Paul De Anda confirmed these funds were given under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act on Wednesday, October 13.

He says they'll use the grant to purchase additional tools to use with their hydraulic rescue equipment during rescue operations.

"With the tools, purchased by this grant, extrications will be much quicker," Chief De Anda shared. "The tools that will be purchased include a commercial grade reciprocating saw, specialty blades and a generator with which to power the saw."

The SCFD currently has a hydraulic spreader, cutter, and ram.

According to the fire chief, some extrications have taken way longer than they should've, due to the lack of appropriate equipment. That should no longer be the case once

